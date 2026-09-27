Irish tourist dies after getting into difficulties off an Algarve beach

Natalia Penza 27/09/2026 a las 12:10h.

An Irish holidaymaker has died after getting into difficulties in the sea at an Algarve beach.

Psychologists were on Sunday supporting the 64-year-old victim’s family following the tragedy on Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised just after 10.30am. The drama occurred at Prainha Beach in Alvor near Portimao.

The tragedy comes after a British man died in a similar incident on another beach near Portimao on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Portugal’s Maritime Police, confirming the dead man’s age and nationality, said: “A 64-year-old man, of Irish nationality, died on 26 September after apparently getting into difficulties in the water in an unguarded area of Prainha beach in Alvor, in the municipality of Portimao.

“Following an alert received at 10.39am, through the Lisbon Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, personnel from the ‘SeaWatch’ Project, the National Medical Emergency Institute (INEM) and the Portimao Volunteer Firefighters were immediately activated.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the victim had already been removed from the water by members of the public, with the lifeguards on duty nearby beginning resuscitation manoeuvres.

"The INEM agents continued with the CPR after arrival.

“Unfortunately it was not possible to reverse the situation, and the INEM doctor confirmed the man’s death.

“Because of the difficult access to the beach, the body was removed by sea by the crew of the Ferragudo Lifeboat Station and subsequently transported by firefighters, to the Barlavento Algarvio Forensic Medicine Institute.

“The Maritime Police Psychology Department was activated and is providing support to the victim's family.

“The Portimao Local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.”

The autopsy will determine whether the unnamed Irishman died of a simple drowning or suffered some other kind of contributory health problem.

Prainha Beach is described in travel reviews as one of the most romantic beaches in the western Algarve.

It is made up of little coves of sand, separated from one another by rock formations. The result is a magnificent series of arches, ledges, chasms and caves.

Visitors are warned to take care because rockfalls are common in the area.

The SeaWatch Project is a coastal surveillance and safety initiative in Portugal run by the National Maritime Authority and the Portuguese Lifesaving Institute.