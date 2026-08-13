Spanish national confirmed killed in Colombia earthquake with 12 still missing

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has confirmed that a Spanish national was killed in the earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday. The ... victim was a dual national, but Albares didn't provide any further details.

In an audio message sent to the media, the minister expressed his condolences and solidarity with the victim's family and friends. He also said the number of people still missing had fallen from 75 to 12.

The death toll from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in north-western Colombia has risen to 265, with around 3,500 people injured, prompting the Spanish government to send an emergency aid package.

Albares said the first package, worth one million euros, sent to the 'pueblo hermano' (a term of affection Spanish officials often use for Latin American nations, reflecting their shared history and ties with Spain) of Colombia, was already under way. It includes shelter materials, water and sanitation kits and support for healthcare workers.

He also reminded Spanish nationals in Colombia that support remained available to them. "Both the Embassy and the Consulate are fully operational and at your disposal," he said. "If there are any Spanish nationals in Colombia who haven't yet got in touch with us, please do so," he added.