European Union warns FIFA over plan to privatise World Cup

Dounia Sbai 29/07/2026 a las 12:35h.

The European Union has issued a stark warning to FIFA over plans by its president, Gianni Infantino, to sell a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup to private investors.

EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef told Zurich that the commercialisation of the sport has crossed the line and warned that FIFA remains subject to EU law.

"Hands off our football," Micallef posted on X, directly targeting Infantino. He reminded the governing body that European Court of Justice rulings mandate that sports regulations generating economic effects within the single market must comply with EU legislation.

"Within the scope of its competences under the Treaties, the European Commission will act," Micallef said, offering the EU's full backing to UEFA and stakeholder calls for regulatory intervention.

'Corrosive' commercialisation threatens sport's future

Micallef warned that FIFA's ambitions open the door to unchecked commercialisation that has become "corrosive" to the game, adding that the World Cup is not "baseball".

"Commercial success should strengthen football, not consume it," Micallef said. "Every federation must engage in genuine dialogue with leagues, clubs, players, and fans before taking a stance."

Infantino's proposal, advised by JP Morgan and investment firm Thrive Eterna, involves ceding a percentage of commercial operations to private investors via a new entity named FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

According to reports in The Times, the scheme would boost payouts to national associations from $8m to roughly $20m each, a move seen as securing voting support ahead of FIFA Council approval.

UEFA rejects FIFA plan to trade football's governance

UEFA condemned the proposal in a statement released on social media, insisting football's governance cannot be monetised.

"The soul and governance of football are not commodities to be traded, especially without any transparency regarding the financial beneficiaries," UEFA said. "Football belongs to no one. FIFA has no right to sell it."