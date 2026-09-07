Body of missing British man found in Lisbon river after boat party

Gerard Couzens 07/09/2026 a las 11:36h.

The body of a missing British man who disappeared after a boat party has been found in Lisbon’s Tagus River.

Julian Amaral, 23, vanished around midnight on Wednesday.

A search involving police divers was launched shortly afterwards amid unconfirmed reports police had recovered CCTV footage showing him falling into the river.

On Sunday night Portugal’s maritime police confirmed: “The body of the 23-year-old man, who had been missing since last Wednesday, 2 September, at Alcantara Docks in Lisbon, was found yesterday evening [6 Sept] in the Tagus River, near the quay of the Liscont Terminal in Alcantara.

“Following an alert received at around 7.20pm, personnel from the Lisbon Local Maritime Police Command and the Lisbon Regiment of Specialist Firefighters were immediately deployed.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the body was recovered by the firefighters and the man's death was certified by the health delegate.

“After contacting the Public Prosecutor's Office, the body was transported to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Lisbon.

“The Maritime Police Psychology Office is providing support to the victim's family members.”

Portuguese police had announced shortly before Sunday’s tragic find they were scaling back the search for Julian, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

A Maritime Police chief admitted after divers were incorporated into the operation: “The strongest indications are that he may have fallen into the water.”

Ricardo Sa Granja confessed late on Friday, without confirming the existence of the CCTV footage respected Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said cops had obtained showing Julian falling into the Lisbon river: “Today, the strongest indications are that he may have fallen into the water.

“On Thursday what was thought was that the young man had abandoned the vessel.”

On Saturday night the specialised law enforcement agency announced in an update: “The search for the 23-year-old young man who disappeared on Wednesday 2 September at the Alcantara Marina, has been suspended without him having been found.

“The search operations, coordinated by the Harbour Master and Local Commander of the Lisbon Maritime Police, involved nautical resources from the Lisbon Harbour Master's Office and the Local Command of the Lisbon Maritime Police.

“From tomorrow, searches will be carried out as part of the daily patrol activities conducted by the National Maritime Authority.”

A security guard on board the boat where the party took place was said to have told police he saw the missing man leaving the vessel just after midnight on Wednesday when it docked at Rocha Conde de Obidos, a historic maritime station and scenic viewpoint located in Lisbon’s Alcantara area.

Conflicting information pointed to him vanishing after telling his cousin who attended the party with him he was going to the toilet and making his way down to the urinal in the basement of the boat around 11.25pm last Tuesday.

The party was the Vida de Jovem Boat Party, a popular youth-orientated music and boat event featuring genres like Afro house and Afrobeat.

The vessel Julian was on left port around 7pm on Tuesday and revellers were asked to respect an all-white dress code.

Appeals

Julian’s sister Cassie posted social media appeals last week after he went missing.

Another sister Jennifer said in an emotional appeal before the Brit’s body was found: “If you know me you know Julian has always been my baby.

“He is the brother I laugh with, vibe to music with, definitely tell off the most lol, but also the brother that would do a two-hour journey to look after his niece because I’m sick.

“He’s the brother that calls me for advice or to tell his secrets too.

“He’s the brother that annoys me one second then we’re hugging and laughing the next.

“He’s the brother that stays up with me when I can’t sleep, until I fall asleep. Julian is so important to so many but especially to me. I would never change him for anything in the world.

“To every family member, friend, associate, stranger, that has shared posts, information, support and prayers, you don’t even know how much you have done for me and my family.

“The love and support has been overwhelming and I will forever be grateful to every single one of you.

“Whilst we continue this hard chapter, please keep sharing. Keep sending me information, no matter how small. Keep searching. We will find Julian.

“To Julian, I love you so much bro. I miss you so much. I need you to be okay and to come back to us.”

Although he was on holiday Julian is understood to have been staying at a relative’s house in Portugal. An autopsy is expected to take place in the coming hours.