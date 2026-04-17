Tracing the ancestors: Gibraltar National Museum team stars in major new documentary

SUR in English Huelva Friday, 17 April 2026, 13:47 Share

The groundbreaking documentary “Las Últimas Huellas del Neandertal” (The Last Traces of the Neanderthal) was officially launched this week at a premiere in Almonte, situated in the heart of the Doñana National Park. The screening took place before a large audience composed of local authorities, scientists, media representatives, and invited guests.

The significance of the launch in Doñana relates to the remarkable discovery of Neanderthal footprints and associated animal traces on its coastline in recent years. These findings, uncovered by winter storms, have been the subject of numerous scientific publications. A team from the Gibraltar National Museum has been central to this research, which complements their ongoing work within the Gibraltar caves.

The film explores how our ancestors spread across Europe, eventually turning the south of the Iberian Peninsula into a strategic refuge for their survival. It examines the final Neanderthal groups from a new perspective: that of a coastal human species, adaptable and closely tied to a territory of great ecological richness. The documentary addresses key questions such as the role of the coastline as a bioclimatic refuge, their relationship with megafauna, the occupation of open landscapes, and the development of tools and a glue.

As the production highlights, "Together, these elements form the portrait of a humanity far more sophisticated than we once imagined. It is a documentary about their life, their disappearance, and the trace that still remains within us."

A strong emphasis is placed throughout the film on Gibraltar itself and the discoveries made there. The production follows the ecological interpretations of the Gibraltar team and applies these findings to the work being done in Doñana. The documentary includes interviews with Geraldine, Stewart and Clive Finlayson, alongside visits to Gorham’s and Vanguard Caves. These sites are described in the film as the pivotal location in the Iberian Peninsula-the “Neanderthal City.” Viewers are also treated to spectacular new reconstructions of Gibraltar and its surrounding prehistoric landscape.

While the documentary is expected to air initially on Canal Sur TV, an international version in English is currently being prepared for global distribution. In an exciting development following the Doñana event, the producers have reached an agreement with the Gibraltar National Museum to hold the international premiere in Gibraltar. This event will coincide with this year’s Calpe Conference, scheduled to take place between the 1 and 6 September. Further details regarding the premiere will be announced in due course.

The official trailer for the documentary can be viewed at https://lasultimashuellas.es/homehuellas2/.