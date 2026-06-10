Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games 2026 set to welcome international athletes

SUR in English 10/06/2026 a las 15:42h.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has announced the 41st National Games, set to take place from 24 to 26 June 2026, bringing together athletes from Gibraltar, the Isle of Man and Spain.

The three-day event will showcase talent in five sports, promoting inclusion and celebrating the determination of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The public is invited to attend the competitions at the Lathbury Sports Complex, SOG Sports Complex, Kings Bastion Leisure Centre and Lathbury Swimming Pool.

National Director Annie Risso described the games as the highlight of the sporting calendar, inviting the community to support the athletes and build friendships.