Restored City Under Siege Exhibition reopens on the Upper Rock

SUR in English 01/06/2026 a las 10:41h.

The Ministry of Heritage has announced the completion of restoration and enhancement works at the City Under Siege Exhibition on the Upper Rock, carried out by Wright Tech in collaboration with heritage specialists.

The site has been restored with new lighting, updated interpretation, refreshed branding and improved security measures, alongside a new maintenance schedule. Additional original artefacts donated by private collectors have been restored by Wright Tech's specialist team and incorporated into the exhibition. The restoration process also brought to light previously undocumented stories and narratives connected to the site.

A new garden area has been added, and the overall visitor experience has been extended and developed from its previous format.

Archaeologist Dominic Lopez said: "Heritage is ultimately about people, and the City Under Siege exhibition tells one of the most extraordinary human stories in Gibraltar's history. Set within one of our oldest surviving British military complexes, this project preserves an important historic site whilst giving visitors a deeper understanding of the lives, hardships, resilience and ingenuity of those who lived through the Great Siege. By conserving the original fabric of the buildings, protecting historic graffiti left by soldiers centuries ago, and presenting new interpretation in an engaging way, we are ensuring that this remarkable chapter of Gibraltar's past remains accessible to future generations."

The City Under Siege Exhibition is now open to visitors.