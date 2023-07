Prevention of invasive species workshop held in Gibraltar It was part of the Darwin Plus project being carried out in UK overseas territories until 2025

A workshop on ‘Enhancing monitoring and prevention of invasive non-native species’ took place at the University of Gibraltar recently.

It was part of the Darwin Plus project being carried out in UK overseas territories until 2025. Invasive non-native species are one of the greatest threats to biodiversity.