Police appeal for key witness following fatal road crash in Gibraltar

Gibraltar police are appealing for an important witness to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision on the Rock in the early hours of Saturday morning, 22 July.

Officers are interested in speaking to a female motorcyclist who is seen on CCTV arriving at the scene of the accident on Line Wall Road and approaching the vehicle at around 3.45am. She is then seen making a phone call – possibly to the Royal Gibraltar Police control room.

An RGP spokesman said: “We would ask this person to please contact us on 200 72500 as our officers need to speak to you.”

Following the incident, a local man, 18, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A second male who was in the car, 19, remains in a critical condition at a hospital in Spain. A third male, 18, who was also in the car, remains in Saint Bernard’s Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Anyone else who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online