UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre) with other ministers and Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (far right).

SUR in English 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:07h.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met on Thursday, 26 November, with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, and leaders of other British Overseas Territories at King Charles Street.

During his talks with the prime minister, Picardo discussed the Gibraltar treaty and last week's UK–European Union summit. He welcomed the prospect of closer ties between the UK and the EU, pointing to the positive impact such alignment would have on Gibraltar.

Picardo also extended an invitation to Burnham to visit Gibraltar, with the Gibraltar government expressing hope that he will be able to make the trip soon.