SUR in English 23/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:58h.

A new permanent exhibition exploring Gibraltar’s vital contribution during the First World War has officially opened inside the newly restored Princess Caroline’s Battery in the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.

Gibraltar and the Great War charts a lesser-known chapter of the Rock’s military and social history, examining both its strategic importance as a naval stronghold and the sacrifices made by Gibraltarians who served in the conflict. Housed within a key site of the Gibraltar National Park, the display brings the era to life through historical artefacts, photographs, interpretive panels and original First World War footage.

Central to the installation is a dedicated memorial space paying tribute to the 27 Gibraltarians who lost their lives during the conflict, ensuring their names and service are permanently honoured.

Minister for heritage Prof John Cortes, accompanied by minister Leslie Bruzon, formally opened the exhibition on Friday afternoon on behalf of chief minister Fabian Picardo.

The project was delivered by Wright Tech Ltd and included a comprehensive restoration and refurbishment of Princess Caroline’s Battery, breathing fresh life into the historic military site while safeguarding its heritage.

Christian Wright, managing director of Wright Tech Ltd, said: “This project has been about much more than creating a new exhibition. It has been an opportunity to restore an important part of Gibraltar’s military heritage while telling a story that deserves greater recognition. Gibraltar played a significant role in the Great War, and the contributions and sacrifices of our people should never be forgotten. The memorial space is particularly meaningful to us, providing a permanent place of remembrance for those Gibraltarians who made the ultimate sacrifice. We’re incredibly proud to have brought this historic space back to life and to ensure these stories are preserved and shared with future generations.”