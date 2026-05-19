New Flint Gallery inaugurated at Gibraltar National Museum to mark centenary discovery

SUR in English 19/05/2026 a las 10:53h.

The Minister for Heritage, John Cortes, inaugurated the new Flint Gallery at the Gibraltar National Museum last Friday. The opening serves as a significant milestone in a series of events planned for the year, commemorating the centenary of the discovery of the Devil’s Tower Neanderthal child, popularly known as "Flint," in 1926. A highlight of the ceremony was the reveal of a new image of Flint, produced by the leading world palaeoartist Mauricio Antón based on detailed information provided by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The new gallery provides a vivid window into life 100,000 years ago, featuring a sculpture of a juvenile eagle owl in a threat posture. This exhibit aims to recreate a prehistoric moment when a Neanderthal caught a young eagle owl in the Neanderthals’ Grotto. Displayed alongside the sculpture is a replica of the owl's remains, which were found in an unusual state of anatomical connection with only the powerful talons missing. Researchers believe these talons may have been taken for adornment, a theory that highlights the cultural complexity of the Rock's ancient inhabitants.

In a nod to the region's enduring biodiversity, the museum notes that eagle owls still live in Gibraltar today, a full 100,000 years after the scene depicted in the gallery. Visitors can also view a red deer antler found within the deposits and a reconstruction of a flock of Iberian magpies. The prehistoric occurrence of these birds in Europe was first established through the groundbreaking work conducted at Gorham’s Cave, further cementing the gallery’s role in showcasing Gibraltar's unique archaeological and natural heritage.