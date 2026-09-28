Ministry for Heritage makes newly translated German wartime documents available

SUR in English 28/09/2026 a las 13:05h.

A significant collection of German military documents detailing Nazi Germany's plans for Gibraltar during the Second World War has been made available to the public. Sourced from a Russian archival project containing captured German military records, the documents have been translated into English and published online by the Ministry for Heritage.

The material relates primarily to Operation Felix, the aborted German assault on the Fortress planned in 1940. Compiled by German military headquarters, intelligence services, artillery commands, engineering units and logistical planners between 1940 and early 1941, the records provide an unprecedented look into how the German High Command studied, mapped, assessed and prepared for an attack on Gibraltar.

The newly available files include intelligence reports describing fortifications, tunnel systems, communications infrastructure and water supplies, along with detailed assessments of British garrison strength. Operational plans outline intended artillery bombardments, infantry assaults and engineer breaching operations, supported by extensive fire plans allocating hundreds of targets across the Rock. The records also feature reconnaissance reports covering routes through Spain, discussions led by Admiral Wilhelm Canaris with senior Spanish officials and comprehensive logistical plans for ammunition, transport and medical support.

Particularly noteworthy are studies demonstrating the extraordinary level of detail achieved by German intelligence, including maps of underground galleries, analyses of utilities and descriptions of defences around the northern frontier, airfield and lagoon. The collection also contains operational orders issued to formations such as the Infantry Regiment Großdeutschland, Mountain Infantry Regiment 98 and the 620th Mountain Engineer Regiment.

The release adds to the body of research previously highlighted by Gibraltarian journalist and editor Joe Garcia MBE, who published a book on Operation Felix in 1979 followed by an expanded edition in 2008.

The minister for heritage, professor John Cortes, said the documents offer a remarkable perspective on Gibraltar's wartime role and the strategic importance attached to the Fortress by the German High Command, noting that making the translations publicly available provides an invaluable resource for historians, students and researchers.

The translated documents are available to download from the Ministry for Heritage website at https://www.ministryforheritage.gi/russian-german-project.