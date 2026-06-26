Mediterranean Steps reopen to the public after rock fall safety works

SUR in English 26/06/2026 a las 13:03h.

The Mediterranean Steps at the Gibraltar Nature Reserve have reopened to the public today, Friday, following the completion of essential safety works.

The popular walking route was closed after a recent rock fall, prompting a comprehensive assessment of the affected area to ensure the path is safe for public use. Contractors have now fully cleared the debris and installed temporary protective fencing at the site of the collapse.

Permanent repairs to the retaining wall are scheduled to begin as soon as possible. Officials have stated that these ongoing recovery works will be carefully planned to minimise disruption, with every effort made to maintain safe public access along the steps throughout the repair period.

The temporary safety measures currently in place will remain on site until the permanent remedial works are complete. Visitors are being asked to exercise caution, follow all directional signage and instructions, and respect any temporary restrictions that may become necessary while the project is underway.