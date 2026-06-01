Mediterranean Steps closed at Upper Rock Nature Reserve due after rockfall causes safety concerns

SUR in English 01/06/2026 a las 09:32h.

The Med Steps at Upper Rock Nature Reserve have been closed with immediate effect following a recent rockfall that raised serious safety concerns about the risk of further incidents.

The closure will remain in place until specialists have completed a full inspection of the affected area and any necessary remedial works have been carried out. Authorities say the precautionary measure is aimed at protecting both residents and visitors while the extent of the risk is assessed.

Members of the public visiting the reserve are asked to observe all closure notices, barriers and signage, and to use alternative designated routes while the Med Steps remain off limits.

Updates are expected as the assessment progresses.