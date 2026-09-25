Llanito features in Brussels language conference

Sur in English 25/09/2026 a las 13:04h.

Gibraltar’s unique linguistic identity took centre stage in Brussels on 22 September as Llanito was featured in a prominent European language conference. Hosted at Wales House, the event was co-organised by the Gibraltar Mission to the European Union alongside the Brussels offices of the Channel Islands, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the French region of Brittany.

Centred on the theme Words and Wealth: The Dynamic Link Between Language and Regional Economic Growth, the conference brought together representatives from across Europe to explore the role regional and minority languages play in local development.

Gibraltar was represented by Dominic Lopez from the ministry for heritage. Prior to the main proceedings, Lopez participated in an expert roundtable discussion examining the evolution of Llanito and drawing comparisons with language regeneration efforts in other participating jurisdictions.

He subsequently joined a panel discussion on the societal impact of languages, where he emphasised the vital importance of protecting both tangible and intangible heritage for the broader benefit of social and economic well-being.

The event marks the second occasion Llanito has been showcased at the annual conference, which is held to coincide with European Day of Languages celebrations.