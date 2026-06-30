Historic return? Barn swallows suspected to be nesting on the Rock for first time in decades

SUR in English 30/06/2026 a las 11:23h.

While barn swallows remain a common sight during their annual migration, they have not been known to nest on the Rock for several decades. This year, however, local conservationists suspect the birds may be making a historic return to the territory.

A pair of swallows has been observed regularly over several weeks of the current nesting season, feeding over Commonwealth Park and drinking from the pond. The birds have been seen travelling back and forth towards the town area to the east of the park, sparking suspicions that they may have established a nest in a nearby building.

Although targeted searches of potential sites have not yet proved successful, residents are now being asked to help solve the mystery. Swallows typically build cup-shaped nests from small pieces of mud inside or on the walls of buildings.

Anyone who spots such a nest is urged to contact the Department of the Environment by emailing MHE@gibraltar.gov.gi, ideally including a photograph to help confirm the sighting.