Historic Gibraltar lighthouse opens to public

SUR in English 21/09/2026 a las 09:58h.

Built in 1841 and vested in Trinity House under an 1838 Act of Parliament, the lighthouse holds the distinction of being the only Trinity Lighthouse located outside the British Isles. As the southernmost facility managed by the authority, it stands at the entrance to the Strait of Gibraltar, overlooking the vital gateway between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea through which more than 300 vessels pass every day.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has been appointed by Trinity House to manage organised group tours for the public and facilitate events at the site. The guided visits will allow members of the public to explore the historic building while learning about its operational role in maritime navigation, its historical background and the strategic importance of its location.

Minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos, welcomed the opening, noting that the project represents years of collaborative work.

Trinity lighthouse .

“Engagement between the Tourism and Trinity House teams started over two and a half years ago and it is wonderful to see the project come to fruition. This is yet another interesting site to add to our tourism portfolio,” minister Santos said.

“The opening of Trinity Lighthouse also presents an opportunity to develop a wider visitor experience around Europa Point, connecting it with a collection of nearby sites that reflect Gibraltar’s military, maritime, religious and cultural heritage by incorporating points of interest such as Harding’s Battery, the Interpretation Centre, the General Sikorski Memorial, Nun’s Well, the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe and the Europa Point foreshore.”

The opening provides visitors with a fresh perspective on a location that has long played a pivotal role in Gibraltar’s maritime history, enhancing the wider heritage circuit at Europa Point.