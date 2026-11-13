Gibraltar’s Northern Defences transformation gathers pace with new historic discoveries

SUR in English 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:12h.

Restoration and archaeological works at Gibraltar’s Northern Defences are continuing to gather momentum, uncovering hidden historic pathways and preparing new visitor attractions across the iconic fortifications.

Carried out by Fortress Attractions Limited (FAL) in collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar, the project aims to turn the extensive network of fortifications into an accessible heritage destination. Following the reopening of the Moorish Castle’s Tower of Homage in September and the Inner Keep ‘Dungeon Experience’ earlier this month, teams are working to reconnect historic defensive lines and restore forgotten routes.

At Hanover Battery, vegetation clearance and the construction of a new staircase are establishing access towards Hanover Line, linking to the Spanish Muro de San José. This forms part of a wider plan to create a continuous heritage route connecting the Moorish Castle, the Northern Defences and Landport.

Meanwhile, work is underway at Landport on a new exhibition provisionally titled Water - The First Line of Defence, which will utilise historic water chambers to illustrate how water collection and storage ensured Gibraltar’s survival during sieges. Improved links between Landport Tunnel, Grand Battery and the wider defences are also planned, complementing new architectural lighting installed along the Moorish Castle walls.

Archaeological investigations have also yielded fresh insights, including a previously obscured route linking the King’s Lines Place of Arms with the Prince’s Lines. Last month, researchers presented LiDAR and 3D-modelling findings at an international archaeological congress in Alicante, offering new interpretations of Gibraltar’s early urban layout and suggesting the Puerta de Granada served primarily as a fortified military entrance.

Alongside physical restoration, FAL is expanding community outreach through guided tours, school resources and upcoming lectures with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Construction and interpretation works will continue over the coming months to open further sections of the historic landscape to the public.