Gibraltar's ministry for equality to hold Second Age Symposium

SUR in English 01/06/2026 a las 12:26h.

The ministry for equality has announced the second edition of its Age Symposium, bringing together stakeholders, service providers, community organisations and older people to discuss issues affecting the older generation in Gibraltar.

The event will be held on 10 June at the John Mackintosh Hall and is free to attend, though registration is required. Places are limited.

The programme will include a presentation by Sir Joe Bossano, Constituency MP for all senior citizens, who will share his thoughts on matters relating to older persons and community participation.

The symposium will also provide feedback on issues and suggestions raised at the inaugural event held last year, with an update on progress made and work currently under way in response to concerns identified by participants.

The event forms part of a wider programme of engagement by the ministry, which has included the marking of the International Day of Older Persons in October, Golden Week in December and a professional event entitled Enhancing Financial Safeguards for Older Persons, held on 27 May.

Those wishing to attend can register by emailing equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi or by calling 0035 20066819.