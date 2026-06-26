Gibraltar's chief minister meets outgoing and incoming British Forces commanders

SUR in English 26/06/2026 a las 13:31h.

The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, has met with the outgoing commander of British Forces in Gibraltar, Rear Admiral Tom Guy, and his successor, Tim Davey, at Number 6 Convent Place.

Picardo thanked Guy for his four years of service in the role and presented him with a framed print of Gibraltar on behalf of the Government and the Gibraltarian people, whilst also extending a warm welcome to his successor.

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