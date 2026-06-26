Gibraltar
Gibraltar's chief minister meets outgoing and incoming British Forces commanders
Fabian Picardo welcomes Tim Davey to Gibraltar and presents Rear Admiral Tom Guy with a parting gift to mark the end of his four-year tenure
SUR in English
The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, has met with the outgoing commander of British Forces in Gibraltar, Rear Admiral Tom Guy, and his successor, Tim Davey, at Number 6 Convent Place.
Picardo thanked Guy for his four years of service in the role and presented him with a framed print of Gibraltar on behalf of the Government and the Gibraltarian people, whilst also extending a warm welcome to his successor.
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