Gibraltarians take to the streets in red and white for National Day

Casemates Square was a sea of red and white during the political rally held on National Day.

SUR in English 11/09/2026 a las 11:53h.

The people of Gibraltar turned out dressed in red and white this 10 September for the Rock’s annual National Day celebrations.

Members of the public took part in the numerous events organised to mark the anniversary of the referendum held on 10 September in 1967, when the people of Gibraltar voted to remain under British sovereignty.

The day’s events began with entertainment along Main Street and live performances in Casemates Square.

The biggest crowds gathered for the political rally at which Fabian Picardo gave his final speech as chief minister, a role he is due to stand down from later this year.

Fabian Picardo delivers his final 10 September speech as chief minister. (EFE)

In his address, Picardo marked the end of his 15-year tenure by celebrating Gibraltar’s resilience, British identity and constitutional right to self-determination.

“I have led this nation for fifteen years. I have stood on this stage in the good years and in the very hard ones. Every year I have remembered why representing you is such an honour,” said Picardo.

The chief minister paid tribute to all Gibraltarians worldwide and honoured past generations who defied Franco’s dictatorship in the 1967 referendum, stressing that protecting British sovereignty remains an absolute obligation for all future leaders.

Picardo also highlighted the annual messages sent to mark National Day by King Charles III and new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The King sent greetings congratulating Gibraltar, praising its environmental stewardship, community strength and the historic milestone of the UK-EU Treaty.

Meanwhile Burnham reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering commitment to British sovereignty and the foundational promise that there will be “nothing about Gibraltar without Gibraltar”.

This was the first National Day rally since the post-Brexit treaty was signed and provisionally applied in July following a decade of post-Brexit negotiations. Picardo stressed that the deal secures frontier fluidity and economic certainty with no concessions on British sovereignty.

The day’s events continued with more entertainment in Casemates Square, attractions in John Mackintosh Square and jazz in Governor’s Parade. Later that evening Casemates Square was the scene for a rock concert to round off the celebrations.