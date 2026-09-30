Gibraltar tourist board earns global recognition at TTG Travel Industry Awards 2026

Christian Santos (c) and other guests at the TTG Travel Industry Awards.

SUR in English 30/09/2026 Actualizado a las 15:06h.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has gained prestigious industry recognition after being shortlisted at the annual TTG Travel Industry Awards 2026, held at London’s iconic Roundhouse on Wednesday, 23 September.

Visit Gibraltar was named a finalist for the coveted Destination for Change Award, which celebrates tourist boards and destination management organisations actively shaping a more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive visitor economy.

Gibraltar stood out among an elite lineup of nine international finalists - including heavyweight destinations such as Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Jamaica - with the eventual accolade awarded to the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

The nomination represents a major milestone for the Rock, elevating its profile at one of the UK and Ireland’s premier travel events, which gathers leading trade professionals and organisations to celebrate sector-wide innovation and excellence.

Representing the Rock at the ceremony, the minister for equality, employment, culture and tourism, Christian Santos, also took centre stage as a category sponsor. Visit Gibraltar sponsored the Sustainable Travel Company of the Year award, with Minister Santos presenting the trophy to adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide in recognition of its achievements in eco-conscious travel.

Reflecting on the achievement, minister Santos praised the team's efforts on the international stage:

“Being shortlisted for the Destination for Change Award alongside some of the world’s leading destinations was a proud moment for Gibraltar, and recognition for the ongoing work being done by Visit Gibraltar. The event was also a valuable opportunity to engage with the travel trade, strengthen relationships, and continue raising Gibraltar’s profile as a destination.”