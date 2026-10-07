Gibraltar set for bonfire night celebrations at Little Bay car park

SUR in English 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:13h.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Scouts Association have announced the return of the annual Bonfire Night celebrations, scheduled for Thursday 5 November.

The festivities will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Little Bay car park, offering an evening of live entertainment, food stalls and family-friendly activities.

A central highlight of the night will be the traditional 'Best Guy' competition. Organisers are encouraging residents to build and submit their own creations. Entry costs £5 per submission, with all proceeds directly benefiting the GBC Open Day appeal.

Entry forms and competition rules can be downloaded via the Gibraltar Cultural Services website at www.culture.gi/forms. For further details, members of the public can contact the GCS Events Department on 200 67236 or email info@culture.gov.gi.