Gibraltar
Gibraltar set for bonfire night celebrations at Little Bay car park
Popular community event returns with ‘Best Guy’ contest, live entertainment, and charity fundraising for GBC Open Day
SUR in English
Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Scouts Association have announced the return of the annual Bonfire Night celebrations, scheduled for Thursday 5 November.
The festivities will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Little Bay car park, offering an evening of live entertainment, food stalls and family-friendly activities.
A central highlight of the night will be the traditional 'Best Guy' competition. Organisers are encouraging residents to build and submit their own creations. Entry costs £5 per submission, with all proceeds directly benefiting the GBC Open Day appeal.
Entry forms and competition rules can be downloaded via the Gibraltar Cultural Services website at www.culture.gi/forms. For further details, members of the public can contact the GCS Events Department on 200 67236 or email info@culture.gov.gi.