Gibraltar police intercept Guardia Civil vessel in Gibraltar territorial waters following high speed pursuit

SUR in English 07/09/2026 a las 11:30h.

A local teenager has been arrested and a Spanish vessel recovered by the Royal Gibraltar Police following a dramatic maritime pursuit into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

The incident unfolded at approximately 6.05pm on Friday 4 September, when a member of the public alerted the RGP that a Guardia Civil craft was towing an abandoned vessel inside Gibraltar Harbour. The boat had been left near Peter Isola Promenade after its occupants fled ashore.

Land and marine units from both the RGP and HM Customs responded immediately to the scene. Officers aboard the RGP Marine Section interceptor Sir Francis Richards intercepted the Guardia Civil crew within BGTW and reclaimed the abandoned, Spanish-registered vessel.

According to a statement released by HM Government of Gibraltar, the vessel - alongside a second Spanish-registered craft carrying two people - had been pursued into Gibraltar waters by Spanish authorities on suspicion of involvement in migrant smuggling.

During the response, RGP officers arrested a 19-year-old local man on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration. Meanwhile, officers from the HM Customs Marine Unit intercepted the second Spanish vessel, detaining and searching its two occupants and checking their documentation before releasing them.

The 19-year-old suspect and the recovered vessel remain in police custody as investigations continue.

While acknowledging that the vessels were being chased in connection with serious criminal activity, the Gibraltar Government reiterated that Spanish law enforcement agencies hold no jurisdiction within BGTW. Officials emphasised that the correct procedure in such scenarios is to immediately notify local authorities, who are fully equipped to handle incidents in their waters.