Gibraltar National Museum to celebrate silver jubilee open day

SUR in English 11/05/2026 a las 11:14h.

The Gibraltar National Museum has announced that its doors will swing open to the public on Saturday 16 May 2026 for its annual open day. The event, which runs from 10am to 6pm, forms part of the global celebrations for International Museum Day.

This year’s festivities hold particular significance as they mark the 25th anniversary of the event being celebrated locally in Gibraltar. Since it was first observed on the Rock in 2002, the open day has become a staple of the cultural calendar, inviting residents and tourists alike to explore the territory’s heritage.

The theme for 2026, set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), is Museums Uniting a Divided World. This message highlights the vital role that cultural institutions play in fostering dialogue, shared understanding and community cohesion during turbulent times.

A wide-ranging programme of activities has been organised with a focus on younger visitors. Families can expect a day filled with face painting, interactive crafts, hands-on workshops and the popular museum treasure hunts. Children who successfully complete the hunts will be entered into a prize draw following the conclusion of the event.

Throughout the day, expert museum staff will be on hand to engage with the public and offer professional insights into Gibraltar’s unique cultural and natural history.

"We are very pleased to once again welcome the community to our annual open day in celebration of International Museum Day," said Professor Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum. "At a time when societies can feel increasingly divided, museums provide spaces for connection and shared understanding, and we look forward to engaging with visitors throughout the day."

Admission to the main museum site at Bomb House Lane will be free of charge for the entire day. Additionally, the Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge will offer free entry between 10am and 2pm.