Gibraltar marks the tenth inaugural cruise call this year with the arrival of MSC Opera

SUR in English 19/05/2026 a las 11:05h.

Gibraltar has celebrated its tenth inaugural cruise call of the year following the recent arrival of MSC Cruises’ MSC Opera, signalling a major boost for the Rock's maritime tourism.

The milestone visit highlights a booming year for the local cruise sector. With 15 further inaugural calls expected throughout 2026, Gibraltar is on track to see a 60 per cent increase in maiden ship visits compared to 2025, underlining its growing appeal and reputation within the international cruise market.

To mark the occasion, a customary plaque exchange ceremony was held on board the vessel between the ship's captain, officials from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the vessel’s local port agency. Passengers arriving at the Cruise Terminal were also treated to a traditional welcome by members of the Re-enactment Society.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, welcomed the milestone and the strong performance of the industry.

"We were delighted to welcome MSC Opera to Gibraltar on her inaugural call. MSC Cruises is one of the world’s leading cruise operators," minister Santos said. "The fact that this is already our 10th inaugural cruise call this year, with 15 more expected throughout 2026, is a very positive indicator of the continued confidence major cruise lines have in Gibraltar."