SUR in English 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 16:30h.

Gibraltar’s Ministry of Equality has launched its programme for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, marked on 25 November, with a series of initiatives running until 10 December under the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the different forms of violence against women and girls, challenge the attitudes and behaviours that enable it and ensure victims and survivors can access support.

It opens with a joint video message from the minister for equality, Christian Santos, and the Commissioner of Police, who chairs the Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership. The Moorish Castle will also be illuminated in orange throughout the campaign as a visible reminder of the need for action.

Alongside a social media awareness campaign, the ministry is focusing on prevention through bystander intervention training, designed to give people the confidence and skills to respond safely when they witness harmful behaviour. Three workshops have been held this week, attracting 67 participants. Two were aimed at public servants while a third, entitled ‘Lead the Change’, was organised specifically for charities and NGOs.

The ministry is also working with Childline and the Ministry of Justice to hold an online webinar, 'Domestic Abuse and the Impact on Women and Children', on Monday 7 December from 10am to 11am. The session is open to members of the public, community group volunteers and professionals.

The minister for equality, Christian Santos said: “Violence against women and girls is not inevitable, and it is never a private matter that the rest of us can afford to ignore. It harms individuals, families and our whole community. We all have a part to play in challenging the behaviours and attitudes that allow it to continue.

“This 16 Days of Activism is a call to listen to victims and survivors, to make support easier to find, and to turn awareness into action. Through our campaign, our work on bystander intervention and the public webinar, we want to help people recognise harm, respond safely and stand alongside those affected. Every voice and every action matters.”

The ministry is encouraging the public to follow and share its campaign posts on social media. Information about available help and support services can be found at www.gibraltar.gov.gi/domestic-abuse-support.