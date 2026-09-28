Gibraltar man jailed for 14 years for child sexual offences

SUR in English 28/09/2026 a las 11:53h.

A 43-year-old local man, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the Supreme Court last week following his conviction for multiple sexual offences against children.

He was found guilty by a jury in June of 16 offences involving four victims, committed between 2007 and 2016. The offences included sexual activity with a child and encouraging sexual activity. All victims are now adults.

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding Team launched an extensive investigation after concerns were raised through two local support charities. The investigation led to the man's arrest in June 2023 and the subsequent charges brought against him.