Gibraltar launches post-EU residency regulations

SUR in English 13/07/2026 a las 12:18h.

The Government of Gibraltar has officially published its landmark Residency Regulations 2026, establishing the legal framework for living and working on the Rock following the new treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union.

Published as Legal Notice No. 166 of 2026 in the Gibraltar Gazette, the new laws are scheduled to come into operation tomorrow, 14 July, 2026. The framework codifies policy criteria that had previously been shared and discussed with the local business community.

The regulations outline strict categories under which individuals can apply for residency. Crucially, the government confirmed that current holders of Gibraltar identity cards will be exempt from the new residence permit requirements:

Employees and self-employed individuals

Students

Crown Servants and Armed Forces

Existing and Permanent Residents

Family members

Property

In a bid to safeguard the local economy, the framework introduces specific flexibility clauses. Officials will be able to fast-track or accommodate permits if an applicant possesses skills vital to Gibraltar’s economic development, or if they belong to an industry suffering from a demonstrable labour shortage.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, emphasised that the government has worked closely with commercial entities, including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB), to fine-tune the details.

Welcoming the implementation of the framework, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "These Regulations bring into force the policy criteria already published by the Government and provide the legal framework necessary for Gibraltar's new residency regime. Gibraltar must remain open for business, open to talent and open to opportunity, but we must also ensure that residency is properly regulated in the interests of our community. We will not apologise for putting Gibraltar first. That is what this Government has always done and that is what these Regulations do. The Treaty will bring important opportunities for Gibraltar, but those opportunities must be managed properly. This framework gives us the tools to do exactly that."