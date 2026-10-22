Gibraltar launches active bystander training ahead of International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

SUR in English 22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:31h.

To mark the upcoming United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, Gibraltar’s ministry of equality has commissioned UK specialist firm Kindling Interventions to deliver a series of evidence-based active bystander training sessions across the Rock.

The initiative, designed to reinforce the government’s wider commitment to preventing violence against women and girls, includes the Bystander at Work® programme. Delivered through the government of Gibraltar’s department of personnel and development, the sessions will be accessible to staff across the civil service and the broader public service. The training aims to equip participants with the confidence and practical skills required to safely identify and address inappropriate or harmful behaviour, whilst exploring how everyday interactions shape workplace culture to build more respectful and inclusive environments.

Alongside the public sector roll-out, a dedicated community taster workshop titled 'Lead the Change: Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls' will take place on Monday 23 November, from 2pm to 4pm. Geared towards local charities and non-governmental organisations, the interactive session will highlight the crucial role community groups and individuals play in challenging the social norms and attitudes that enable gender-based violence.

Places are limited and pre-registration is required by emailing equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi or calling 200 66819.

Minister for equality, Christian Santos, welcomed the launch, describing bystander intervention as a vital preventative tool that equips people to take action safely. He emphasised that creating meaningful, lasting change relies on collective responsibility across both workplaces and community spaces, adding that extending the training to civil servants, public workers, charities and NGOs ensures a comprehensive approach to tackling violence against women and girls.