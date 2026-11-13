Gibraltar to launch new online British passport application system

SUR in English 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:46h.

A new digital application system for Gibraltar-variant British passports will launch on Monday 16 November, replacing traditional paper forms at public counters.

Confirmed by Gibraltar’s Department of Immigration and Home Affairs, the rollout forms part of a wider programme by His Majesty’s Passport Office to modernise services across the UK, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

From Monday, applicants will be able to access the service via a dedicated link on the Government of Gibraltar’s website. The platform will guide users through completing forms, uploading supporting documents and digital photographs, and paying fees securely online. Applicants will also be able to track their progress and receive alerts when their passport is ready for collection or dispatch.

With the shift to digital processing, paper-based applications will no longer be accepted at Passport Office counters from Monday. Officials warned there may be brief downtime during the day as the system goes live, and advised applicants to plan accordingly.

Specific exemptions apply to residents aged over 65 and British citizens who work in Gibraltar while living in Spain, both of whom are advised to contact the department directly for further guidance. Support will also be provided for members of the public who need assistance navigating the new online portal, with further details to be released via official government channels.