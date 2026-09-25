Gibraltar to launch digital passport application service this winter

SUR in English 25/09/2026 a las 12:00h.

Applications for Gibraltar variant British passports are set to transition online this winter following the introduction of a new digital passport application service. Scheduled for launch in November 2026, subject to final confirmation, the initiative marks a major step in modernising Gibraltar’s passport services and phasing out legacy, paper-based procedures. The system forms part of a broader programme by His Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) to digitise passport operations across the UK, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, with Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man also adopting the platform.

Once operational, the new online portal will become the standard application method for Gibraltar residents. Accessible via a dedicated link on the official Government of Gibraltar website, the service will guide applicants through submitting personal details, uploading digital photographs, providing supporting documentation and paying fees securely online. The digital workflow is designed to improve information accuracy, streamline processing and allow users to track their application status and receive notifications when their passport is ready for collection or dispatch.

To assist those who may struggle with the transition to digital applications, the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs will provide dedicated support. Further details regarding assistance arrangements will be announced ahead of the launch, with the department working alongside relevant government services to ensure aid is available to anyone experiencing access difficulties. For now, no immediate action is required and members of the public should continue using the current paper application process until the online system officially opens.