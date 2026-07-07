Gibraltar International Airport to be renamed in honour of Sir Joshua Hassan

SUR in English 07/07/2026 a las 16:31h.

Gibraltar International Airport will be officially renamed the Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport, the Government of Gibraltar announced today.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, unveiled the tribute during his annual Budget address in Parliament, marking a historic moment for the territory's primary transport hub.

Widely revered as the "Father of the Gibraltarians," Sir Joshua Hassan’s lifelong political service and leadership are credited with shaping the identity and constitutional foundation of modern Gibraltar. Officials stated that renaming the airport will stand as a permanent monument to his monumental contributions to the nation and its people.

The decision marks a moment of political unity, with the Chief Minister confirming he consulted the Leader of the Opposition prior to the announcement, who expressed full support for the change.

Reflecting on the legacy of the nation's foundational leader, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

"Sir Joshua Hassan was the Father of the Gibraltarians and one of the towering figures in our history. It is entirely fitting that Gibraltar’s gateway to the world should carry the name of a man whose life’s work was dedicated to protecting our people, defending our identity, and building the Gibraltar we are all proud to call home."