Gibraltar increases protection for Barbary macaques amid new research

SUR in English 08/05/2026 Actualizado a las 10:42h.

The Government of Gibraltar has announced a renewed drive to improve the welfare of the Rock’s famous Barbary macaques, deploying additional human resources to combat illegal feeding and interference within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.

The move follows a recent paper published in Scientific Reports, co-authored by local technical officers, which highlights the biological impacts of illegal feeding. Experts warn that macaques, being highly intelligent, often favor easily obtainable, high-calorie food from visitors, which is detrimental to their health.

oto Horizontal + Cuadrada]

Tougher enforcement and extra resources

While strict legislation exists, officials noted that a "minority" of visitors and operators continue to ignore the law. "It is well known that this is detrimental to the monkeys, and risks the crossing over of infectious diseases in both directions," the Government stated. To address this, additional personnel will be stationed in key areas of the Upper Rock to assist with macaque-related duties and enforce anti-feeding provisions.

The Department of the Environment emphasised that the macaques are never in need of food from the public. A dedicated team of keepers provisions the animals daily with fruits, vegetables and nuts, the variety of which is "determined by a veterinary surgeon in consultation with Barbary Macaque experts." This supplements their natural foraging of wild plants and access to a network of purpose-built freshwater ponds.

Further improvements are scheduled for this Spring, including the creation of new foraging areas by clearing dense brush in carefully selected locations after the bird nesting season. Additionally, the Department of the Environment and the Gibraltar Tourist Board will engage stakeholders in an awareness campaign to ensure that objectives are "neatly aligned for the benefit of our macaques and the Gibraltar Nature Reserve visitor experience."

The Government highlighted that the last 15 years have seen "immense improvements" in the resources available to manage these flagship species, ensuring they remain protected as wild animals while remaining a central part of Gibraltar's unique identity.