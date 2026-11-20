SUR in English 20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:59h.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has expanded its seasonal flu vaccination programme to cover everyone aged 50 and over, as well as eligible younger residents, following the arrival of fresh vaccine supplies.

Under the latest phase of the rollout, jabs are now available to anyone with a chronic or long-term health condition, those who have significant contact with someone living with a long-term illness, health and social care workers, pregnant women and residents in long-term care settings.

Appointments at the Primary Care Centre (PCC), which continues to operate on an appointment-only basis for flu vaccinations, can be arranged by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday. Vaccinations also remain available via the Mobile Health Unit, with schedules posted on the GHA's official channels.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter urged eligible residents not to delay taking up the offer. "Vaccination remains an important measure in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and complications associated with influenza, particularly among vulnerable individuals," she said.