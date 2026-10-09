Gibraltar Cultural Services announces halloween and midterm programme

SUr in English 09/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:52h.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has unveiled its cultural programme for Halloween and the autumn midterm, offering a series of creative activities for children and adults across local venues.

The festivities begin on Saturday 24 October at 11am with a Halloween storytelling session and interactive art activities at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery in City Hall, organised as part of the Youth Saturdays initiative.

On Tuesday 27 October at 11am, artist Shane Dalmedo will lead a hands-on Children's Halloween Workshop at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art (GEMA), where young participants can make spooky puppets. Another Halloween storytelling event will take place at GEMA on Thursday 29 October at 11am, with goodie bags for attendees and fancy dress encouraged.

Kitchen Studios will host two family workshops at GEMA on Wednesday 28 October. A lantern-crafting session begins at 2pm, followed by a interactive Murder Mystery workshop for young detectives at 5.30pm. Tickets for these sessions are available via Gibkitchen.com.

The adult programme opens on Tuesday 20 October, 6pm to 8pm, with a creative writing workshop led by author Jackie Anderson at BookGem. Drawing on her non-fiction book Myth, Monster, Murderer, Anderson will explore character creation, plot structure and atmosphere.

The week concludes on Thursday 29 October from 6pm to 8pm with a 'Culture Crawl' along the south end of Main Street. Led by Dr Ryan Asquez and Davina Barbara, the tour will blend local heritage and street art to uncover the darker, more mysterious history of the area.

Tickets and full details for GCS events can be accessed on BuyTickets.gi, with Kitchen Studios events listed separately at Gibkitchen.com.

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