Gibraltar cancer patients benefit from faster injectable treatment

SUR in English 08/05/2026 a las 11:03h.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has successfully administered the first dose of a new subcutaneous cancer treatment at St Bernard’s Hospital. This transition to an injectable form of the drug Pembrolizumab marks a significant shift in how local oncology services are delivered. Traditionally known by the brand name Keytruda, this immunotherapy has historically been provided intravenously which meant patients were required to spend several hours attached to a drip.

The introduction of the subcutaneous version allows the medication to be delivered via a quick injection instead of a prolonged infusion. This change significantly reduces the time patients must spend in the treatment chair and provides a far more convenient experience for those living with cancer. Beyond the personal benefits for the individuals receiving care, the new method supports more efficient use of clinical resources and increases the overall capacity of the hospital’s oncology department.