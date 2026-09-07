GibLink business series launches with an inaugural event in Marbella

SUR in English 07/09/2026 a las 11:19h.

The government of Gibraltar has announced the speakers and sponsors for GibLink Marbella, the first in its new series of international business outreach events. The inaugural event is to be held in Marbella on Thursday 17 September 2026 from 5pm at The Pool in Avda Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

The Marbella event forms part of Gibraltar’s wider business outreach programme following the recent implementation of the UK–EU Treaty on Gibraltar, and is aimed at investors, entrepreneurs and intermediaries in the region. Attendance is aimed to be evenly split between Gibraltar’s government and sponsor network on one side, and The Pool’s own network of Marbella-based entrepreneurs, intermediaries and operators on the other, bringing together two business communities.

The event will feature an on-stage conversation between Gemma Arias-Vasquez, minister for business, and Ed Allison-Wright from World Trade Centre, Gibraltar. They will discuss the Treaty and its impact for business. Sam Buxton will also join a conversation with Cecilia Bravo on his business journey in Gibraltar. Guests will also hear from Christian Rasmusson, CEO of The Pool on the Marbella 2.0 project that has been described as a wave of international entrepreneurs and tech founders who have made Marbella their base and drawn coverage from the Financial Times and Forbes in recent months.

The evening will also include roundtable discussions on property, technology and tax. GibLink is the Government of Gibraltar’s international business outreach series, launched in 2026 to promote Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for investment, entrepreneurship and international business, following the implementation of the UK–EU Treaty on Gibraltar.

Further events are scheduled for Manchester (30 September 2026) and London (20 October 2026).

The minister for business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “GibLink represents a new chapter in how Gibraltar engages with the international business community. With the Treaty now in place, this is the right moment to widen our reach and bring Gibraltar’s opportunities directly to audiences in new markets. The implementation of the Treaty gives Gibraltar’s business community a new sense of certainty, and events like GibLink assist us in translating that certainty into real opportunity. I am looking forward to discussing what this means in practice for businesses and investors at the Marbella event.”