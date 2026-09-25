Exhibition documenting the evacuation of the Gibraltarians opens at John Mackintosh Hall

SUR in English 25/09/2026 a las 12:31h.

An exhibition documenting the wartime evacuation of the Gibraltarians, compiled by historical researcher Joe Gingell, has opened at the John Mackintosh Hall Art Gallery. The collection brings together photographs and material relating to one of the most defining collective experiences in the history of Gibraltar. Through his extensive research and direct engagement with the local community, Gingell has worked to identify individuals featured in historic images while encouraging families to contribute their own photographs, documents, and memories.

The exhibition was officially opened on Wednesday by the deputy chief minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, alongside the minister for heritage, Professor John Cortes. Speaking at the launch, Dr Garcia highlighted the importance of preserving the personal stories behind the Second World War evacuation, which saw families dispersed and forced to adapt to unfamiliar circumstances far from home.

The deputy chief minister encouraged members of the public to visit the collection and share any family memories or information that might help identify unnamed individuals in the photographs. Gingell’s project underlines the essential role community contributions play in historical research, particularly as the generation with first-hand experience of the evacuation grows smaller.

Dr Garcia remarked that the evacuation was an integral moment in the making of the Gibraltarian people and praised Joe Gingell for his years of dedication in bringing these individual stories into the historical record, ensuring the heritage is preserved for future generations.