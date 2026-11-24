SUR in English 24/11/2026 Actualizado a las 08:56h.

The Government of Gibraltar has commended the joint efforts of Elderly Residential Services (ERS), the Royal Gibraltar Post Office, the Royal British Legion and local residents following the installation of creative displays across the Rock to mark Remembrance Day 2026.

Building on last year’s initiative, the Activities Team at Mount Alvernia collaborated once again with ERS residents to produce an installation comprising more than 3,500 hand-crafted woollen poppies. Draped across the façade of the Main Street Post Office, the tribute honours the sacrifices of service personnel while reflecting the enduring community spirit of remembrance.

Alongside the Main Street installation, local crafter Kim Gravett has created a series of decorative toppers for Gibraltar’s post boxes using over 1,000 handmade poppies. The displays are designed to boost visibility for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which funds essential support services for veterans and their families.

Director of Postal Services Peter Linares praised the collective dedication behind the project. “Sincere thanks to everyone who has generously given their time and effort towards this year’s initiative," he said. "Special thanks go to the residents of ERS, whose creativity and dedication provide a meaningful tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in times of conflict. I hope the community will appreciate the hard work, care and commitment that the residents have put into creating such a beautiful display.”