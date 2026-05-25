Cannabis resin seized off Gibraltar coast by HM Customs

SUR in English 25/05/2026 a las 10:10h.

M Customs Marine Section officers intercepted a suspect pleasure craft in the Bay of Gibraltar following a report from Windmill Hill Signal Station

The vessel had been spotted making its way into the bay from the direction of Ceuta. HMC Searcher was immediately deployed under blue lights and proceeded towards the centre of the bay in order to intercept the vessel.

Once alongside, officers boarded the vessel and found it to be loaded with a total of seven bales of cannabis resin weighing approximately 280 kg.

The two occupants, both Spanish nationals, were then cautioned and arrested for the possession, importation and intent to supply a quantity of cannabis resin.