Campo de Gibraltar calls for special tax treatment

Campo de Gibraltar demands specific treatment for the region in order to boost its development and to be able to compete on equal terms with more advantageous tax regimes such as those of Gibraltar or Ceuta, which border its area of activity and pose a threat to its future.

The Chamber of Commerce of Campo de Gibraltar presented a feasibility study to implement this economic figure in the region, an initiative that has the unanimous support of the municipalities of the territory and the economic and social fabric of the territory.

In fact, the event was attended by a large number of businessmen and representatives of all the town councils to show their support for this initiative.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Fenoy, highlighted in the presentation the importance of having this special fiscal and economic framework to promote territorial development and business competitiveness in the region.

He pointed out that "the region needs to have a tool to compete on equal terms with other tax regimes, such as Ceuta, Gibraltar or Morocco, with very powerful developments in recent years".

In his opinion, "it is about having competitive taxation, corporate tax rebates, deductions for investment or job creation, customs and VAT advantages, and a single, simplified administration that can reduce bureaucracy and make the area work as an engine for economic development".

The businessmen and municipalities agreed that this is a historic demand that could bring prosperity to the region, as well as recalling that the creation of this figure is a viable EU instrument in its implementation and that it already works in other parts of Europe.

According to the Chamber of Commerce's estimates, this initiative would create more than 4,000 direct jobs and up to 7,000 indirect jobs and attract investment of close to 7 billion euros.

This proposal from the region has already been passed on to both the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. The promoters of this initiative demand that the Spanish public administrations support the region with investment, in accordance with the commitment made after Brexit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, yesterday sent the official translation of the Gibraltar Agreement reached after Brexit, which has been carried out by the European Commission's legal linguists.

The Ministry has sent this agreement in Spanish to all the institutional actors involved, such as the Andalusian Regional Government, the parliamentary groups in the Congress of Deputies and the Senate and the presidents of the Foreign Affairs Committee in both chambers, as well as to the Association of Municipalities, the president of the Cross-border Group, the Chamber of Commerce of Campo de Gibraltar and the mayors of the region.