UK ambassador appraises Gibraltar Airport progress

SUR in English 06/05/2026 a las 11:16h.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has welcomed the UK’s Ambassador to the EU, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, for a working visit to Gibraltar focused on the practical delivery of the Gibraltar Treaty.

The visit commenced with an inspection of Gibraltar International Airport, where the chief minister and the ambassador were joined by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Government’s Chief Technical Officer, Hector Montado.

As a central element of the Treaty's implementation, the airport has seen significant preparation. On the Gibraltar side, the necessary infrastructure, systems and process developments were completed in anticipation of the original 10 April deadline, while works on the Spanish side are reportedly moving forward well. Some of the current arrangements function as interim measures to facilitate partial implementation on 15 July, with further long-term modifications expected as the airport reaches its final intended form.

This visit follows a recent meeting between the chief minister and the Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, during which both parties agreed to focus specifically on implementation. Today’s tour served as a clear demonstration of that ongoing commitment.

Fabian Picardo said: “Lindsay is a genuine friend of Gibraltar and has worked closely with my Government for more than ten years now. It was a pleasure to catch up and show him the works at Gibraltar International Airport. I think Lindsay was impressed with what he saw. We will continue to work hard, hand-in-glove with our UK colleagues, to deliver the Treaty’s real benefits.”