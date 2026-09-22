Moroccan teenager crosses Strait of Gibraltar hidden under Real Valladolid team coach

A 17-year-old Moroccan teenager successfully crossed the Strait of Gibraltar after hiding in the undercarriage of a team coach belonging to Spanish football ... club Real Valladolid.

The incident occurred on Sunday 20 September following Real Valladolid's 1-1 draw against AD Ceuta at the Alfonso Murube stadium. The team delegation left Ceuta at 9.30pm on a ferry to Algeciras before continuing their road journey through Cadiz province towards Valladolid.

Alerted by cries for help

More than an hour after departing Algeciras, players and club staff heard cries for help coming from beneath the vehicle as the coach travelled near Jerez de la Frontera, according to Radio Marca Valladolid.

The driver brought the vehicle to a halt and discovered the young man clinging to one of the wheel axles. Initial reports indicate the teenager had smuggled himself into the undercarriage while the coach was parked at the port of Ceuta to reach mainland Spain.

Emergency services and law enforcement arrived at the scene to assist the teenager, who sustained minor bruises but was otherwise found to be in good physical condition. Officers took the minor into custody to initiate standard procedures, forcing the football team to temporarily delay their return journey north.

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