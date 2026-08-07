Travel
Wizzair launches special Christmas offer on return flights from Granada to London
The airline, which is set to start the route from García Lorca airport to Luton at the end of October, is selling seats for as little as 36 euros over the festive period
Carlos Balboa
Granada
Hungarian budget airline Wizzair is introducing flights to between Granada and London Luton Airport from 27 October.
Tickets are already on sale and Wizzair’s ... latest promotional campaign is offering return flights for as little as 36 euros on certain dates.
The new route starts as the festive period gets under way with Christmas markets starting in London from early November. Here are the dates:
-Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. From 14 November.
- South Bank Centre Winter Market. From 3 November.
-Trafalgar Square Market. From 9 November
-Leicester Square & Covent Garden. From 8 November.
-Greenwich Christmas Market 2026. From 19 November.
-Kingston Christmas Market. From 13 November
While we might still be in the height of summer, fans of Christmas markets might want to book early to get the best deals.