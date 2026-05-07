Andalucía weather: rain and hail warnings return to the region this Thursday

The barometer keeps showing radical changes in the weather across Andalucía. From an anticyclonic situation, practically summer-like in some spots thus far this week, ... we're once again on the move this Thursday to a more unstable weather situation where umbrellas will take centre stage. In fact, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued yellow weather warnings for the region today due to the forecast of "locally heavy and thundery" showers that could even be accompanied by hail, as well as occasionally "very strong" gusts of wind in the eastern third of the region.

Granada, Jaen and Almeria are the three Andalusian provinces affected by yellow warnings for rain (accumulated rainfall of 15mm is expected) and thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by hail and strong gusts, according to Aemet's forecast.

In Almeria and Granada, the warnings are now in effect (since 7:00am) until 9:00pm, while Jaen's weather warnings run from midday. They apply to the following areas: Levante Almeriense, Poniente and Almeria city, also Valle del Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas. In the province of Granada, they will affect the coast, Sierra Nevada and Alpujarras, Guadix, Baza and the Genil river basin. Lastly, in Jaen, the warnings will affect the provincial capital and the province's key mountain ranges: Montes de Jaén and Sierras de Cazorla y Segura.

As for temperatures, minimum temperatures are forecast to rise slightly or remain unchanged, while maximums are expected to fall on the Mediterranean coast and fall slightly or remain unchanged elsewhere. Finally, the forecast also indicates light and variable winds, with moderate intervals from the southwest on the Atlantic coast during the middle of the day.

Unstable weather across Spain

Nationwide, Aemet has forecast unstable weather across most of Spain for this Thursday, with cloudy or overcast skies from the early hours in northern regions of the country, as well as the southeast and the Balearic Islands, where rain is expected from the morning onwards. Rain and thunderstorms have triggered weather warnings for 15 regions of Spain for today.

Showers and thunderstorms "are forecast to be heavy across large swathes of the Balearic Islands and the northern and eastern thirds of the peninsula, as well as the central area, with a probability of being very heavy, leaving significant accumulations throughout the day in the area around Cabo de la Nao and with a lower probability in the Balearic Islands".

Looking ahead to Friday across Andalucía, no weather warnings are expected, although light rain is likely in the eastern third of the region during the first half of the day. Temperatures with see slight changes, rising slightly in some places. Light southwesterly winds are forecast along the Atlantic coast, with light easterly winds elsewhere, with moderate gusta along the eastern Mediterranean coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar.