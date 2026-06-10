Huelva wildfire mobilises 400 personnel and 25 aircraft

More than 400 personnel are working to contain the wildfire in Villanueva de los Castillejos (Huelva), which broke out on Monday. The blaze prompted authorities ... late on Tuesday to activate Level 2 of the regional forest fire emergency plan, triggering the deployment of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

The situation could worsen if the forecast wind shift materialises during the day. Andalusia’s regional minister for emergencies, Antonio Sanz, said a weaker-than-expected overnight temperature inversion has allowed aerial resources to operate normally from early morning.

Speaking from the advanced command post in San Bartolomé de la Torre, Sanz said overnight efforts had been “effective”, although “complex situations” persist. A potential change in wind direction could reverse the fire’s behaviour, turning what is currently the rear into the head of the blaze. “This could create serious problems,” he warned.

Around 25 aircraft are expected to take part in firefighting operations throughout the day, alongside 407 personnel and 99 vehicles. The deployment includes 80 UME troops with 15 vehicles. The main priority is the left flank at the rear of the fire, where 96 people remain evacuated.

Authorities are particularly concerned about conditions later on Wednesday, when winds are forecast to shift to the north-west around midday. This change could invert the fire’s dynamics, accelerating its spread towards higher ground.

Sanz said the flames are approaching - and in some areas reaching - zones affected by the Alosno fire, which was declared extinguished on Monday. Wind gusts could exceed 40 km/h, potentially setting back containment efforts.

He also thanked emergency crews for their “full and unwavering commitment” and praised the support of local mayors in Villanueva de los Castillejos, San Bartolomé de la Torre and Gibraleón, as well as coordination with Extremadura and central government authorities.