American convicted of abusing girlfriend he met online after travelling to meet her in Granada

A Spanish court has found an American citizen guilty of gender-based violence despite his attempt to appeal and deny a relationship with the woman ... he abused.

The incident dates back to 2025, although the relationship had started much earlier. According to the ruling, the defendant had had an online relationship with a woman from Granada for years. They had never met in person until he travelled to Andalucía.

Things changed shortly after he arrived in Spain. The incident that the court was investigating took place at the "family home" where the defendant and his girlfriend were living.

According to the ruling, the man "grabbed her by the neck and began to shake her" during an argument, which took place in front of her son. The defendant repeatedly insulted and told her he'd kill her and her friend.

The victim suffered bruises and anxiety.

The defendant didn't attend the hearing of the court of first instance, which found him guilty of one count of abuse and one of making threats. It sentenced him to one and a half years in prison and banned him from approaching his ex-partner.

The defendant lodged an appeal with the Granada provincial court, downplaying the nature of his relationship with the victim in a clear attempt to avoid a conviction for gender-based violence.

A gender-based violence conviction requires the existence of a marital or similar relationship and carries more severe penalties.

The provincial court rejected his argument and stated that, although they had only met in person a few days prior to the incident, their online contact dated a while back.

"Although there had been no prior physical contact, there are now many ways of interacting and forming relationships, precisely because of technological advances. The relationship was very likely the very reason that prompted the defendant's journey to Spain," the court stated.

Furthermore, the ruling highlights that the perpetrator had a previous conviction for similar conduct, which he had accepted.

The victim's friendship with another person was allegedly what motivated the defendant to attack her.

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