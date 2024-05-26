Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain's Met Office activates yellow 'risk' alert for thunderstorms in Andalucía this afternoon

'Calima' sand dust in suspension from the Sahara desert could affect the eastern half of the region this Sunday, where maximum temperatures will be well above 30C in many inland areas

Almudena Nogués

Sunday, 26 May 2024, 12:20

Compartir

It is going to be a stiflingly hot Sunday in many parts of the Andalucía region this 26 May. Temperatures will rise across the board and will exceed 35C in areas of the Guadalquivir according to the forecast of the Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), which predicts that the highest values will be recorded in Seville and Cordoba provinces - with 36C, Huelva and Jaen, with 33 degrees.

However, Aemet indicates that there is a possibility of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon in the south-eastern sierras of the region. At the moment, a yellow warning has been activated in Granada province. The warning, which will be in force between 2pm and area, affects the of Guadix and Baza areas, where it is expected "the development of storms in points of the northeastern mountain ranges of Andalusia, which may be accompanied very locally by intense gusts of wind of convective origin".

Except for this episode, which is expected to be very localised, Aemet forecasts a stable weather situation throughout most of Spain with a predominance of light clouds or high clouds. However, the forecast includes probable morning fog banks in the northwest third and Cantabrian and Mediterranean areas, without ruling out coastal fog in Alborán. High haze will also be likely in the southeastern third of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands.

'Calima' sand dust in suspension from the Sahara desert could affect the eastern half of Andalucía, where maximum temperatures will be well above 30C in many inland areas of the region.

